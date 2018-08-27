The City of Calgary is looking at four possible sites where people could consume cannabis in public and a public engagement process is set to begin Monday.

The city is considering four locations in the Ogden, Inglewood and Bridgeland neighbourhoods with the exact spot announced Monday.

Calgary’s cannabis consumption bylaw would see marijuana treated much like alcohol meaning you couldn’t consume marijuana in public even after it becomes legal on October 17th but you would be able to use it on private property although some rental properties may forbid it.

However, these four areas would be exempt from all cannabis regulations because the city passed a bylaw in June that would allow designated consumption areas in public spaces at festivals or other special events after an approval process.

So far, 261 cannabis store applications were submitted to the city and 83 have been approved.

Those approved applications still need to go through a three week appeals process to receive the go ahead from the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission.

Some grocery stores may also be able to sell it.

Calgary Co-op is planning on opening 12 cannabis stores that would be stand-alone locations just like its liquor stores.

These locations also need to be at least 150 metres away from schools or emergency shelters.