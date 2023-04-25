Calgary-Bhullar-McCall

Renamed to honour Manmeet Bhullar, a popular PC former cabinet minister who was killed when he was struck by a tractor trailer on Highway 2 when he went to help a stranded motorist during a snowstorm on November 23, 2015.

The Calgary Airport is the entire west of the riding with some industry in the northwest but most in Calgary-Klein to the south.

On its west edge are Deerfoot Business Centre and Outlet Mall and Skyline Industrial with Saddle Ridge Industrial and all housing just northeast south of Airport Trail and north of 64th West Avenue – the large Saddle Ridge community is growing northeast; then Martindale and Taradale just south.

About 10 per cent of income is from government and family income is just 80 per cent and house prices are 90 per cent of average.

A quarter of households are low income and under 10 per cent above average. A third of the residents are immigrants, the second-highest percentage in the province; while only 63 per cent speak English at home, the lowest percentage in the province.

Manufacturing is the biggest employer with retail trade in second.

21,529 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Irfan Sabir, NDP

2019 voter turnout: 55.9%

ELECTION HISTORY

First created in 1971, the riding is named after Frederick McCall and the McCall Industrial Park. However, after a 2010 redistribution, the park is no longer within the riding. In December 2021, a bill was passed to rename it in honour of Alberta MLA Manmeet Bhullar.