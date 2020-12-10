CALGARY -- Chris Green has been working with metal for the last decade — focusing on making knives for the last five years. Now he’s sharing what he’s learned with others this holiday season.

“The idea of taking a raw material and shaping it and moulding it into something that’s functional was really appealing to me,” said Green. “It's been a gradual decade long process of learning as much as I can to put it into my current creations.”

This year Calgarians can give the gift of learning to forge with Green. He's offering small, private lessons for those who are curious about the lost art. He says many fans of reality television want to try making their own blades after watching a program.

“A lot of people can be surprised because it's so sensationalized, the amount of sweat, the amount of swinging a hammer that it takes to create this object,” said Green.

Before discovering the art of forging metal, Chris achieved a masters in archaeology and worked in the field for more than 15 years.

He was looking for a career change to be with his family more and saw the opening of the 1982 movie, Conan the Barbarian​. According to Green, the first scene features a young Conan and his father forging a sword. He says those images sparked his passion of working with metal.

“So I try and use the best materials possible that are going to stand the test of time,” he said. “Things that are always going to be beautiful, feel nice in the hand and when you hold it there’s a little bit of a spark, you know I’ve put my blood my sweat and my tears my creative energy into making this thing.”

Some of his works are for sale at Kent of Inglewood, which sells knives made all over the world. Nathan Gareau is the communications manager for Kent of Inglewood and Knifeware. He says custom made, and crafted knives are popular with customers.

“They’re super-high quality and he stress tests them right,” said Gareau. “It’s his work and his name or his signature that goes on the blade, so he wants to make sure they are going to hold up to being put through their paces essentially.”

Learn more about Black Cat Metal online.