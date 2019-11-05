CALGARY – The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) will officially respond Tuesday to the provincial budget as some Alberta school boards face the prospect of having to cut hundreds of teaching jobs.

The CBE will hold a press conference Tuesday morning where Chair Marilyn Dennis and Chief Financial Officer Brad Grundy will define just how deep the funding cuts will go.

Officials at Rocky View County Schools have already confirmed a $10M shortfall. That board expected to receive $15M in its class size grant reduction, but will now receive $5M.

Experts suggest the CBE and the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD) could face even larger reductions in their class size grants.

Spokesperson for the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA), Jonathan Teghtmeyer, suggests city boards are expected to face shortfalls of around $40M to $50M.

"Calgary Public said $50 million," Teghtmeyer wrote in a Facebook comment. "The total shortfall (for all provincial school boards) compared to what should’ve been in the budget with no cuts is $275 million."

Both the CBE and CCSD will have to make adjustments over the next several weeks to find other sources of revenue, potentially increasing fees midway through this school year.

The UCP government maintains there will be no impact to student learning.

The Kenney government announced funding for K-12 would remain frozen at $8.2B for the next three years. That money is equal to what the former NDP government spent last year.

Although groups like Support Our Students, which represent more than 2,000 Alberta parents, say the funding is not enough.

"The claim that funding is maintained in this budget is inaccurate," the group stated in a press release. "Maintaining total expenditure at $8.2B as the student population grows in Alberta by 2.2 per cent effectively reduces the per student funding."

ATA President Jason Schilling says school boards will now receive $200 less per student than they received in the last school year, an amount equivalent to a two per cent funding cut.

"Class composition will continue to be a big problem and one-on-one attention suffers as a result," Schilling said in a statement. "The redirection of class size money means less accountability to keep class sizes small and school boards underfunding for special needs by about $85 million won’t be getting relief. If this government believes in inclusion, then they need to fund it better."

The province argues that enrolment growth would be funded through a 2.2 per cent hike in instructional services, which would go from $6.3B to $6.4B by the 2022-23 school year.

Other areas in the recent budget do however show reductions to operation and maintenance, which will be reduced from $751M to $700M by 2022-23.

Student transportation funding had also been decreased from $375M to $362M for each of the next four years.