Calgary bookkeeper charged after $400K embezzlement

A Calgary woman is facing charges after allegedly embezzling $400,000 while serving as a bookkeeper for a commercial irrigation company.

The accused was employed with the company between January 2021 and May 2023.

"It is believed that during this time she wrote false invoices for work, deposited fraudulent cheques, used a company credit card for personal purchases and withdrew cash from corporate bank accounts," police said in a Wednesday news release.

Police say financial discrepancies came to light in April 2023 when the company was sold.

"During the sale process, financial discrepancies came to light when key financial documents were being withheld by the woman," police said.

This raised concerns for the company’s owner, who then reviewed all the financial documents and suspected fraudulent activity.

The 60-year-old woman faces nine charges, including fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and identity theft.

She is scheduled to next appear in court on May 1.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.