CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary bookkeeper charged after $400K embezzlement

    A stock photo showing credit cards. (Pixabay/stevepb) A stock photo showing credit cards. (Pixabay/stevepb)
    Share

    A Calgary woman is facing charges after allegedly embezzling $400,000 while serving as a bookkeeper for a commercial irrigation company.

    The accused was employed with the company between January 2021 and May 2023.

    "It is believed that during this time she wrote false invoices for work, deposited fraudulent cheques, used a company credit card for personal purchases and withdrew cash from corporate bank accounts," police said in a Wednesday news release.

    Police say financial discrepancies came to light in April 2023 when the company was sold.

    "During the sale process, financial discrepancies came to light when key financial documents were being withheld by the woman," police said.

    This raised concerns for the company’s owner, who then reviewed all the financial documents and suspected fraudulent activity.

    The 60-year-old woman faces nine charges, including fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and identity theft.

    She is scheduled to next appear in court on May 1.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News