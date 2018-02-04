Millions of people all across the world will be settled down to watch Super Bowl LII on Sunday, but they’ll also be able to learn about the incredible journey of a local athlete who competed against all odds to win gold.

Lauren Woolstencroft, an eight-time gold medal Paralympic alpine skier who was born in Calgary, stars in the 60-second commercial for Toyota entitled Good Odds, set to air in the first post-kickoff spot in North America.

The ad is the second part of Toyota’s campaign called Start Your Impossible, embracing the company’s evolution as a mobility company and eight-year sponsorship of the Paralympic and Olympic Games.

Woolstencroft calls the partnership she’s had with Toyota ‘a wonderful experience’.

“I hope my participation will encourage and inspire others around the world to pursue their passions and reach for their own personal best.”

Woolstencroft was born without legs below the knee, and no left arm below her elbow, but the 36-year-old says she's never let that hold her back, becoming one of the best alpine skiers in the world.

She says the commercial emphasizes her spirit.

"A young, determined, stubborn young girl, determined to do anything and everything."

She says that it's an important advertisement, especially because it puts a spotlight on the Paralympics.

"Paralympics aren't front of mind and the Olympics get lots of coverage, so I think it's a huge deal a Paralympian has an ad with this kind of play time."

Cyril Dimitris, vice president of sales and marketing with Toyota Canada, says the company is proud to showcase Canadian stories like Lauren’s.

“We hope they inspire more Canadians and others around the world to start their own impossible.”

Woolstencroft is now retired, ending her career after the 2010 Paralympic Winter Games. She is the first Canadian Winter Paralympian to win five gold medals at a single competition.

She holds the hope that her story will help others.

"Whether they have a physical disability or not, just to show that journey. I found when I was a young girl, I didn't have those kinds of role models that I could see on TV."

She will be on the broadcasting team for the Paralympic Games in PyeongChang in March.

Toyota's Good Odds is available on YouTube.