Calgary boxer rediscovers love for the sport; showing it in recent big bouts

Kandi Wyatt has found her love for boxing again and now she's headed back to the United Kingdom for another title fight, and this one is as big as they come. Wyatt will fight Natasha Jonas for the WBC, WBO and IBF titles and she says she's ready for the challenge. Kandi Wyatt has found her love for boxing again and now she's headed back to the United Kingdom for another title fight, and this one is as big as they come. Wyatt will fight Natasha Jonas for the WBC, WBO and IBF titles and she says she's ready for the challenge.

