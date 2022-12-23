Calgary boy delivers stuffed animals to ER on his birthday

A Calgary boy who turned 12 Thursday celebrated with a special delivery to the South Health Campus.

When Patrick Hanley was four years old, he went to hospital with a croup cough.

He brought his stuffed animal Bunny with him, but he also noticed lots of other kids in the waiting room had no cuddly animal to comfort them.

That's when Patrick launched what has turned into an annual tradition.

Since his fifth birthday, he asked friends to bring stuffed animals instead of birthday presents.

Every Christmas, he packs the stuffed animals in Santa bags and delivers them to the ER.

Thursday, Patrick and his family delivered about 150 stuffed animals to the South Health Campus.

The charge nurse ensures they are distributed to kids in the hospital over the Christmas season.

"If there's an emergency, a lot of parents won't think, 'Oh, I'll grab this,'" said Patrick. "So it's kind of nice for a child when they leave the hospital to get like a new toy, or even when they're in the hospital, just to make them feel a little happier."

"For the first couple of years (of his stuffed animal drive), we said, 'Patrick, what do you want to do for your birthday?" said mom Heather. "Meaning, 'what kind of party do you want? Who do you want to invite?"

It turned out what he really wanted was to spread a little comfort to other children facing a holiday season in poor health.

"You know, it wasn't even a question anymore," she added. "It was just that's the expectation that that's what he wants to do every year."

Patrick says he'd like to keep the tradition going until he's an adult, and maybe pass it along to the next generation.

"Thank you to everyone who did donate this year," he says. "And if you didn't, that's fine. Just note for next year."