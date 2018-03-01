A snowfall warning has been issued for Calgary as up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to arrive in the coming days.

CTV Calgary meteorologist David Spence says the snow is the result of an intense Pacific low pressure system that made landfall in the Pacific Northwest, pushing significant moisture towards Alberta. Spence predicts 15-20 centimetres of snow will arrive in Calgary throughout Thursday and Friday, followed by Saturday flurries.

City of Calgary road crews were at the ready as of Thursday afternoon and City officials say any decision on a snow route parking ban would not be made until Sunday.

“The City of Calgary will have staff on tonight to start dealing with the storm,” said Bill Bensch, manager of roads maintenance. “Presently, we’re expecting about 40 hours of continuous snowfall so we do know that we have to have sustained crews on during that time just to keep our roads in good driving condition.”

Bensch says the addition of snow to roads and sidewalks that are rife with ice could prove treacherous for motorists and pedestrians alike and encourages caution.

“With new snow on top of the ice, it does make the entire roadway slippery. We also encourage people that are pedestrians to be very careful because new snow on top of ice can also be a slip and fall hazard.”

For a complete list of snowfall and winter storm warnings in Alberta visit Environment Canada - Public Weather Alerts