Calgary break dancer Sasha Fox has 'amazing experience' in bid to make world finals

A Calgary break dancer narrowly missed advancing to the finals in the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York City Saturday night.

B-Girl Sasha Fox (aka Alexandra Mozil) finished in the top eight in the preliminary rounds Thursday to miss Saturday's finals and a chance to compete for the title in an event Red Bull describes as "the world's most prestigious one on one breaking competition."

Only Friday's top five qualified to compete against 11 other pre-qualified dancers.

Fox emigrated to Calgary from Russia a decade ago and works as a senior threat researcher for Blackberry.

"Lost in Top 8 at the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher in NYC," Fox wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you for an amazing experience."

One other Canadians – Illz – qualified for the finals. Two other Canadians, Phil Wizard and Emma, were given wild cards.

The finals will be hosted by rapper and songwriter MyVerse and break dancer B-Boy Wicket, with performances by rapper Rakim, hip hop duo Black Sheep, DJ and MC Grandmaster Caz, and dance crew jabbawockeez.

It's available on livestream starting at 7 p.m. EST on Red Bull TV, YouTube and the Red Bull BC One Facebook page.

Audio commentary in English, French, Japanese, Polish, German and Spanish is available at Red Bull TV.

Break dancing will become an official Olympic event at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

For more information, visit www.redbullbcone.com.