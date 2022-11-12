Calgary break dancer Sasha Fox has 'amazing experience' in bid to make world finals

Calgary break dancer Sasha Fox (left) competing in New York on Nov. 10, 2022 (Photo courtesy Red Bull) Calgary break dancer Sasha Fox (left) competing in New York on Nov. 10, 2022 (Photo courtesy Red Bull)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina