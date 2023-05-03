Calgary breaks record high amid sunny spring weather

Calgary has once again set a new record high temperature thanks to the unseasonably warm weather we've been having.

The previous daily high record for May 3 was 26.7 C, set in 1897.

CTV News meteorologist Danielle Savoni confirms Calgary broke that record on Wednesday, climbing to at least 26.8 C.

The lowest temperature for Calgary for May 3, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, was -16.7 C set back in 1954. The average high for the day is 14.3 C.

On Monday, the mercury climbed to 25.8 C, narrowly breaking Calgary's previous record for May 1 of 25.6 C set in 1890.