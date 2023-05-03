Calgary breaks record high amid sunny spring weather

A stock photo of a woman applying sunscreen. (Pexels/Mikhail Nilov) A stock photo of a woman applying sunscreen. (Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina