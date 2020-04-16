CALGARY -- With restaurants and bars closed due to COVID-19, Calgary’s breweries have had to shift to delivery. And the demand for pints during the pandemic has kept businesses busy.

“It’s been overwhelming, actually,” said Josh Lau with Common Crown Brewing, who handles about 20 deliveries per day.

“It’s been a nice positive in what’s an otherwise not-so-positive situation we’re all finding ourselves in.”

The company has also launched a ‘feel good happy hour’ between 2-5 p.m. A dollar from each sale during that time is donated to the Wood’s Homes child mental care centre.

Common Crown co-founder Andrew Moreau said sales are still significantly down compared to this time last year, but deliveries have allowed them to retain some of their staff and keep customers happy.

“The clientele and people who drink craft beer are very hyper-focused on consuming local, whether it’s local produce or local beer or local products,” Moreau said.

It’s a similar story at SunnyCider in northeast Calgary. With their taproom and restaurant closed, they’ve pivoted to takeout and delivery of their food and cider.

SunnyCider co-founder Tim Kitchen said customers appreciate being able to buy product, but revenue has still plummeted.

“They’re happy we’re delivering, so I think that model is a good one, but I don’t think that’s going to be enough in the long term,” Kitchen said.

“A significant amount of our sales that have dried up.”

Whether it’s delivery or purchasing from liquor stores, some Canadians appear to be turning to alcohol during the pandemic.

A recent poll by Nanos, which was commissioned by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA), revealed that 25 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 35 and 54 say they have increased the amount of alcohol they drink while being forced to stay at home.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer, urged people to limit the amount of alcohol they’re consuming while in quarantine.

“Alcohol consumption can make many things worse, including health issues, risk-taking behaviours, mental health and violence,” Dr. Hinshaw said Thursday.

“All Albertans should be mindful of how much they’re drinking,” she said, suggesting women should try to limit their alcohol consumption to two drinks per day. Men shouldn’t consume more than three drinks in a day, Dr. Hinshaw said.