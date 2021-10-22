Calgary brewery named best in the province at 2021 Alberta Beer Awards
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
As Health Canada reviews Pfizer-BioNTech’s application to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11, Canadian parents are divided on whether they would vaccinate their eligible children if they could. CTVNews.ca asked parents whether they were planning on vaccinating their children in the event the vaccine is approved for use, and also invited readers to submit any questions they had about the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.
Alec Baldwin fired shot from prop gun on movie set that killed woman: sheriff
Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer in what the actor Friday called a 'tragic accident.' The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities were investigating.
Not the time to 'freely go wherever,' says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Canadians should carefully weigh any future decisions on taking foreign trips even though the federal government has lifted a global advisory asking them to avoid non-essential travel, health officials cautioned Friday.
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
What are prop guns and how are they dangerous? Alec Baldwin incident raises concerns
Firearms experts say it is rare for someone to be killed from a prop gun while filming a movie or TV show, as a weapons master or armorer is mandated to be on set to ensure everyone's safety, in addition to providing rigorous training and gun handling to actors beforehand.
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Youth arrested in fatal stabbing of Montreal teen boy outside his school
'I am happy they arrested somebody, but I don't think it will help the grief because if they arrest him, [my] son won't come back to me,' said the victim's mom Friday.
Businesses risk 'double whammy' with COVID-19 benefits ending, economist says
Businesses risk a 'double whammy' of potential labour shortages and a decline in consumer spending due to COVID-19 benefits ending Saturday, an economist says.
Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.
'Pure greed': Man sentenced to 9 years for Edmonton bank explosions, robbery
“Mr. Byron's offences were premeditated, meticulously organized and planned, and executed with precision,” Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Tamara Friesen ruled.
How to celebrate a safe Halloween, according to Alberta's top doctor
With Halloween planning underway, Alberta’s top doctor is reminding the public there’s still a need to celebrate responsibly.
Northern Alberta man fatally shot in Edmonton, autopsy finds
An autopsy has concluded a man from northern Alberta was shot to death in northeast Edmonton Monday morning.
BREAKING | Appeal for B.C. woman convicted in 8-year-old daughter's death dismissed
The appeal of a B.C. mother convicted of second-degree murder in the death of an eight-year-old girl has been dismissed.
Suspect arrested, charges recommended after man seen in downtown Vancouver with realistic fake gun: police
Police in Vancouver say a man who was seen walking in downtown Vancouver with what appeared to be a gun was arrested and charges are being recommended.
New handcuffing policy approved by Vancouver Police Board but Indigenous, Black communities not consulted
The Vancouver Police Board approved a new, interim handcuffing policy for the local police department Thursday.
NEW | Man uninjured after black bear knocks him over near Tofino
Conservation officers are warning the public to avoid a creek southeast of Tofino, B.C., after an angler was knocked to the ground by a black bear.
RCMP searching for man missing near Fairy Creek
Lake Cowichan RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who went missing near protest encampments in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island.
Completion of Kennedy Hill construction project pushed to fall 2022
The Highway 4 Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements project on Vancouver Island's west coast was originally slated for completion in the summer of 2020. That date's now been pushed back to fall 2022.
Two men arrested in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, NS.: Police
Police in Truro, N.S. have arrested two men in relation to the homicide investigation of Prabhjot Singh Katri last month.
Former Sydney, N.S. Wendy’s manager gets prison sentence for sexual assault
A former fast-food restaurant supervisor in Cape Breton has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years probation for sexually assaulting five former female employees.
N.S. reports 23 new cases, active count drops to 160
Nova Scotia is reporting 23 new cases and 26 recoveries of COVID-19 on Friday, dropping the active count to 160.
BREAKING | Ontario's COVID-19 case counts expected to remain stable as long as public health measures are not lifted
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are expected to remain stable over the next month despite an increase in social contacts, newly released modelling shows, but only if public health measures are not lifted.
Ontario reports 492 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.
Slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases in a week.
Shopify engages private firm to support search for executive reported missing in Ottawa
Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 14. He was last seen in the area of Avro Circle in the east end.
Youth arrested in fatal stabbing of Montreal teen boy outside his school
'I am happy they arrested somebody, but I don't think it will help the grief because if they arrest him, [my] son won't come back to me,' said the victim's mom Friday.
Montreal doctor says he was 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
Hand-washing, no yelling 'trick-or-treat': Quebec offers up pandemic Halloween rules
Quebec kids are being asked not to yell 'trick-or-treat' as they go door-to-door for candy and to keep a bottle of hand sanitizer handy this Halloween.
Machete-wielding clown arrested in Guelph
A man wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete was arrested and charged by Guelph police early Friday morning.
Waterloo Region's top doctor encourages 'cautious approach' ahead of further reopening in Ontario
Waterloo Region's medical officer of health is encouraging residents to follow a "cautious approach" as Ontario prepares to increase capacity at many establishments.
BREAKING | Ontario's COVID-19 case counts expected to remain stable as long as public health measures are not lifted
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are expected to remain stable over the next month despite an increase in social contacts, newly released modelling shows, but only if public health measures are not lifted.
Highway 11 closed in Fauquier-Strickland, Ont.
A crash has closed Highway 11 in both directions west of Cochrane on Friday morning, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says.
Ontario university vaccine mandates mean some students being barred from campus
Several universities in Ontario are moving to bar unvaccinated students from campus as their mandatory vaccination policies take full effect.
Manitoba to provide vaccine proof to allow for national and international travel
Fully vaccinated Manitobans will soon have a new type of proof that allows them to travel nationally and internationally.
Manitobans encouraged to get their flu vaccine
The Manitoba government is encouraging residents to get their flu shot through its annual campaign.
Police investigate Regina's 11th homicide
Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90 per cent effective in kids
Kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
5 sobering details from Saskatchewan's COVID-19 data and modelling
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its COVID-19 data and modelling which projects what the coming weeks and months could look like in a province that currently has the highest coronavirus-related death rate in Canada.
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.