Calgary brigade heading for B.C. to assist with firefighting operations

As devastating wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia, more help is on the way from Calgary.

Dozens of soldiers from our city are set to head west as part of "Operation Lentus."

That's the name of the Canadian Armed Forces response to natural disasters in Canada.

Sunday, armed forces members were going through final preparations before leaving to B.C. early Monday morning.

About 40 soldiers from the Canadian Brigade Group, based in Calgary, will deploy.

It's the second time a group will depart for the operation this summer.

There are already around 30 Canadian Armed Forces members in B.C., working to help with evacuations, firefighting, and operations.

Hundreds more are helping battle the blaze in the Northwest Territories.

Most members from Calgary's Canadian Brigade Group are part-time soldiers, deployed to international and domestic missions when needed.