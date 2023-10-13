Calgary brothers join fight in Israel: 'No way I was going to stay at home'

A trio of Calgary brothers have joined the Israel Defence Forces after the country engaged in a battle with Hamas.

Sergeant First Class S, (the brothers have asked to not be named due to safety concerns) moved to Israel at 18. He joined the battle, leaving his two-month-old son behind, after getting woken up by a “barrage of rockets being launched into Israel.”

“We took our newborn son into the bomb shelter and I looked into his eyes and I told them, 'you've only been on this planet for less than two months and people already want to kill you,'” he said.

All three brothers were born in Calgary, growing up in the city’s southwest. They all volunteered for service at 18-years-old to the country’s army and have since continued to do reserve duty. The youngest brother left his position on a cruise line to join the Israel Defence Forces in the battle.

Staff Sgt. N was working in New York running a tech company when he heard about the attacks. He says he found out about the attacks last Friday night and flew out the following day.

“There was no way I was going to stay at home in my relaxed New York apartment while my friends and my brothers were fighting and dying left and right, not a chance,” said N. “There's nothing that's more important than securing the state of Israel right now.”

The brothers are part of nearly 300,000 reservists being called upon by the country after the militant group’s deadly attacks.

“No one wants to fight against people. We aren't fighting another country. We're not fighting other people, we are fighting heartless, mean savages,” said N.

Hamas' assault on Oct. 7, which included the firing of thousands of rockets, killed more than 1,300 people in Israel, including 247 soldiers. Among the dead are children and hundreds of people killed at a music festival. Some 150 people have been taken to Gaza as hostages, Israel says.

Hamas has been a listed terrorist entity in Canada since 2002. In an interview with CTV News, Sgt. First Class S wept away tears telling a story of a pregnant woman who was stabbed with the unborn fetus cut out of her stomach.

“I can't imagine that of anyone, anyone. No one deserves that,” he said.

Israel says it won’t stop until Hamas military infrastructure is dismantled, a task that would likely include an Israeli ground invasion that would take months to complete.

The brothers say they are in it all the way.

“I'm not taking my uniform off until every single Hamas member is eliminated. Until the security and peace of Israel is restored, we are not going to leave whatsoever,” said N.

“I'm only coming home and I'm only taking off my uniform when this war is over,” said S.