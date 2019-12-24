CALGARY -- Hundreds of hamburgers were handed out Tuesday as part of one Calgary business' effort to help out the needy this Christmas.

Flipp'n Burgers, on 10 Street N.W., wanted to do a good deed for the homeless in Calgary by offering about 600 burgers completely free of charge.

Co-owner Ilia Qiro says everyone in need of a meal is invited to come by and get something to eat from them.

"It's to help the community, to give back to them,” he said. “We are so blessed that we can do that. We have the opportunity."

He adds people are very happy to get the food.

"They express from their heart, whatever they feel. It feels nice. It's my first year and I am so glad, I'm so happy,” he said.

Qiro says the plan is to make it a tradition at the restaurant and is already planning how to do more in 2020.

"As long as we own Flippn' Burgers, we're going to do that,” he said.