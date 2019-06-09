A number of local business owners who are frustrated, anxious and confused over the city's crippling tax rate are planning to stage a rally at City Hall on Monday.

The event, organized by Kristi Stuart of Barre Belle Studios, will be taking place before council holds a debate on how to help small businesses weather the current storm.

She says many owners love what they do, but they need to be profitable.

"You don't do it to lose money every month," she says. "I am worried about hardworking entrepreneurs who have put their entire lives on the line to better the fabric of Calgary, who will have to shut their doors because of a situation at City Hall."

A tax deal was forged to help the businesses and it appeared to be moving forward until Mayor Nenshi panned it on social media.

Despite the mayor's disagreement, many councillors say something needs to be done as business owners face tax increases of, in some cases, several hundred percent.

"The two points of debate are how quickly do we find the 60 million dollars in savings and do we have any wiggle room if finding 60 million dollars in savings is going to mean actual crushing disruption," says Ward 9 councillor Gian-Carlo Carra. "The other is how much do we have a conversation about the province?"

Premier Jason Kenney says Calgary doesn't need to waste its breath in asking because the province has given all it can already.

"We are doing our part and ultimately, the city has to get its fiscal house in order."

The small business tax rally is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. at City Hall, while council's emergency debate begins at 8 a.m.

(With files from Kevin Green)