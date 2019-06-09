

A number of local business owners who say they are frustrated, anxious and confused over the city's crippling tax rate rallied outside City Hall on Monday morning.

The event, organized by Kristi Stuart of Barre Belle Studios, took place before council's debate to discuss the best course of action to resolve the issue.

Stuart says many Calgary business owners love what they do, but they need to be profitable.

"You don't do it to lose money every month," she says. "I am worried about hardworking entrepreneurs who have put their entire lives on the line to better the fabric of Calgary, who will have to shut their doors because of a situation at City Hall."

Last week, a tax deal to help businesses was agreed on by councillors and appeared to be moving forward until Mayor Nenshi threw cold water on it with a post on Facebook on Saturday.

Councillors still say something needs to be done as business owners face tax increases of several hundred percent, in some cases.

"The two points of debate are how quickly do we find the 60 million dollars in savings and do we have any wiggle room if finding 60 million dollars in savings is going to mean actual crushing disruption," says Ward 9 Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra. "The other is how much do we have a conversation about the province?"

“This is absolutely embarrassing, we need to make a decision today about the short term relief that we’re going to be able to offer in 2019 but more important than that, or equally important for November during budget season, there has to be a permanent, predictable solution,” said Ward 3 Councillor Jyoti Gondek.

“Businesses will close their doors. These additional fees that businesses are having to pay, upwards of 400 percent, particularly in Ward 7, 8, & 9 that carry 50 per cent of the property tax, you know, these are game changing numbers and people have their livelihoods, their entire life savings put into these businesses. They will close down because they won’t be able to survive these costs,” said Jill Belland, Owner, Barre Belle.

About 250 people gathered outside of City Hall at 7:30 a.m. to voice their concerns.

Councillors Jeromy Farkas and Ward Sutherland were greeted by the crowd when they arrived at Municipal Plaza.

“Thank you so much for not staying quiet and continuing to invest and continuing to hold us accountable,’ said Farkas.

“We need assessment reform, which I’m sure the new government will help us with. The second thing is, the non-residential and residential has to be 50 per cent. The councillors are going to have to have the courage to do that mix,” said Sutherland. “The last thing is, continue the cuts.”

The emergency debate began at 8 a.m. and council voted 8 - 7 to allow the public to speak at the meeting.

Stuart was among those who stepped up to speak to councillors about the impact on her businesses.

“No business should go bankrupt because of taxes. That’s wrong and you should know that,” she said.

She says the solution is to change the ratio between residential and non-residential and that she has spoken to about 10 businesses who say they will have to close their doors if something isn’t done soon.

