CALGARY -- Many businesses in the city are feeling the hit during the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeing revenue steadily decline as less foot traffic comes through their doors.

The owner of Modern Steak on Stephen Avenue says usually there is a three-day wait list for a Friday night but over the last 12 days the reservation list has started to shorten.

The NHL's announcement Thursday about pausing the season hasn’t made the situation any better. Stephen Deere says in the last 48 hours, cancellations have been pouring in.

"We’re a convenient spot for people to have that pre-game dinner but it just evaporated," he said.

"For example, we had a very massive five o’clock dinner rush for the game and once it was announced the game was cancelled, we lost probably 80 per cent of those reservations."

Over at Free House in Kensington, it's also been a bit of a downturn. The restaurant has taken extra cleaning and sanitization measures to ensure patrons are safe when they enter.

The assistant manager says there is no intention of shutting down.

"We have some live music that’s coming up and we have a trivia night that’s coming up. We’re still going to go about and do our events as much as possible to bring people out so they can take their minds off of what’s happening right now," said Christina Toth.

Deere says business leaders have never had to face this kind of adversity before and he’s working with his landlords and creditors to help them stay afloat, but he believes the provincial government needs to step in and help.

The federal finance minister announced Friday $10 billion will be made available for businesses through a credit facility program.