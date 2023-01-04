Calgary businesswoman accused of defrauding vulnerable person out of more than $350,000

A Calgary businesswoman faces theft, fraud and laundering charges after allegedly bilking a vulnerable person out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to police, the charges laid against Valerie Dorothy Mackenzie, announced Wednesday, are the result of a 14-month investigation.

Police say Mackenzie, 62, requested to and did become the victim's power of attorney in December 2016, under the guise of it being to her benefit due to a medical condition.

It's believed Mackenzie "had personally taken and mismanaged more than $350,000 belonging to the victim between December 2016 and August 2020."

In October 2021, the victim went to police.

Police say Mackenzie and the victim were friends.

Mackenzie also owns Making Space Professionals, a business in Calgary police say specializes in aiding seniors and the vulnerable.

"This was an incredibly unfortunate situation for the victim, who was taken advantage of for several years by someone who was believed to be trustworthy," police Det. Hal Quaidoo said Wednesday.

Quaidoo says he's proud of the work police did over the 14-month investigation.

Mackenzie is charged with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000 and laundering proceeds of crime.

She's due in court Jan. 31.

Anyone similarly victimized or who has information about a similar incident is encouraged to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.