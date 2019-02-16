City officials have decided to call a snow route parking ban on Family Day because of increased snowfall in Calgary over the weekend.

As a result, everyone who parks their vehicles in designated snow routes will need to move their vehicles elsewhere beginning at noon on Monday.

Designated snow routes are marked with blue signs with a white snowflake.

Anyone who fails to abide by the rules of the ban could have their vehicle ticketed and towed. Over 1,500 tickets were issued during the last snow route parking ban in October.

The city says it called for the ban because of increased snowfall and consecutive snow events with no chance of any melting because of the current cold weather.

“Crews have been working around the clock since before the snow started falling on Friday,” says Chris McGeachy, spokesperson for Roads in a release. “We’ve seen numerous snow events in the past few weeks, coupled with frigid temperatures that continue challenging our snow clearing efforts. The parking ban will help us make good progress on our bus routes and connector roads.”

The city's goal by calling a snow route parking ban is to clear all vehicles parked in the zones so crews can clear snow more effectively following snow events.

The ban is expected to remain in place for up to 72 hours unless city officials lift it earlier.

For more information on snow route parking bans, you can go to the city's website.