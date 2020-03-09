CALGARY -- The growing concern about COVID-19's arrival in Calgary has prompted the city to cancel its annual Safety Expo.

The Safety Expo teaches students about safety harzards at home and school with the help of local police, firefighters and paramedics. The event was due to take place on March 11 and 12.

According to Alberta Health Services, the risk of contracting the virus in Alberta is low.

As of Monday afternoon, Alberta had reported seven cases of COVID-19 across the province — four in Calgary and three in Edmonton.

The city said the decision to cancel was based on the large number of Grade 5 and Grade 6 students who would be attending from across Calgary, including some with health-related compromised immune systems.

"We’re not taking the position that all public events should be canceled, but this event, given the thousands of youth typically in attendance and the amount of first responders who are essential service providers, it just made good sense to rethink," said Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Chief Tom Sampson.

The city says it is actively monitoring the situation and working closely with Alberta Health Services and will seek their recommendations as the situation evolves.