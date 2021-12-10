Calgary Cancer Centre on track for late 2023 opening: provincial government

The government of Alberta is celebrating the progress in construction at the new Calgary Cancer Centre in the city's northwest.

According to the provincial government, the ongoing, around-the-clock work of roughly 900 construction and trades workers has the project on track for the building's handover to Alberta Health Services in fall 2022 and the welcoming of patients by late 2023.

The $1.4 billion, 2 million square foot project, situated on the campus of the Foothills Medical Centre, will increase the province's cancer care capacity while offering "world-class cancer care."

"Every day in our health system, dedicated physicians, nurses and health-care staff provide compassionate, quality cancer care and treatment to Albertans, no matter where they live," said Health Minister Jason Copping in a statement released Friday. "This new hospital supports that work and will mean even more people and families in Calgary and southern Alberta will have access to innovative treatment, new research initiatives and the modern, life-saving services they deserve."

As of Friday, the province says the building envelope is nearing completion and exterior landscaping has begun. The centre's major mechanical and electrical systems are in place but are not yet fully operational. The radiation therapy vaults are complete.