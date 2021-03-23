CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance footage of two suspects who are believed to have robbed a northwest cannabis store on two occasions and utilized a slow getaway method to avoid suspicion.

The initial robbery occurred on the evening of Dec.28, 2020. A suspect approached the front counter of the Cancan Club Cannabis store in the 1900 block of Kensington Road N.W. and demanded cash.

The employee refused and the suspect walked behind the counter where he lifted his shirt and exposed what appeared to be a handgun handle. The worker opened the till and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and product.

The suspect met with a man, believed to have been a lookout, outside the store and the two were seen heading northbound.

Nearly four weeks later, a similar robbery occurred at the store on Jan. 19. The man who remained outside the store was recorded wearing an air cast and holding crutches.

When the robbery suspect emerged from the business, the two walked away from the store. According to a witness, the pair entered an alleyway where the man who entered the business removed his hoodie and put on an air cast. Both men left the area using crutches.

Police believe both robberies involved the same suspects.

One of the suspects is described as:

Approximately 170 centimetres (5'7") tall;

Having a medium build; and,

Having a beard.

His accomplice is described as:

Approximately 183 centimetres (six feet) tall;

Having a slim build; and,

Having a beard.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has additional information regarding the robberies is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.