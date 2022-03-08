Calgary Canucks back home for games 3 and 4 against the Dragons

No one is giving the Calgary Canucks much of a chance in their series against the Drumheller Dragons. When you finish 40 points behind a team in the standings, you are a huge underdog.

But the Canucks seem to be comfortable with that role. They split the first two games in Drumheller over the weekend.

Canucks forward Justin Barker had a goal in Friday's 4-0 victory and an assist in Saturday night's 3-1 loss. He said gaining the split gives his team a lot of confidence.

"That was huge for our team," Barker said.

"A lot of fans from Drumheller weren't expecting us to win but we came out, 4-0 in the first game.

"It's huge for our team's confidence and it definitely rattled Drumheller and it was good to get it on the road too so now the next two games are home ice advantage."

BELIEVING IN THEMSELVES

Even though the Dragons did come back to win the second game, earning a split in Drumheller was one of the goals the Canucks had before the series started.

They now have belief that they can win the series. Head coach Brad Moran says if his team plays the right way they can accomplish their goals.

"I think it's big. It's belief in us and hopefully some doubt on their side that it's just going to be a cakewalk based on the standings," Moran said.

"I think we've instilled that (belief) and it just continues to be the will to win and continuing to do the little things that made us successful."

A LONG WAYS TO GO

Of course there's still a long ways to go in this series and if the Canucks want to win it they'll have to continue to play the put the pressure on the Dragons.

Forward Daxton Budd scored on a penalty shot in game one. He says there are some keys to slaying the Dragons.

"I'd say limit the big turnovers is obviously a big thing and just kind of being big on the forecheck and playing an all around good game."

HOME SWEET HOME

The series now shifts to Calgary for games three and four. Game three is on Tuesday night, game four is set for Wednesday night at the Ken Bracko arena at the Max Bell Centre.

Moran is hoping home ice can be the Canucks advantage.

"I think it's big especially for a young team," Moran said.

"We really noticed when they scored their first goal last game to tie the game at one. The crowd got into it. The momentum carried them on into the third period and we want that same energy when we do positive things here."