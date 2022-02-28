Calgary Canucks hope to slay Dragons in opening round of AJHL playoffs

When the Calgary Canucks take to the ice in Drumheller on Friday night they know they're going to be huge underdogs in their first round series against the Dragons.

Drumheller was a powerhouse in the Alberta Junior Hockey League this season. They finished in second place in the South Division, 40 points ahead of the seventh place Canucks.

This is Canuck captain Connor Bertamini's final season in the AJHL and he'd like to go out with a bang. Bertamini said the Canucks are comfortable being the underdogs.

"Yeah I think its better," the 20-year-old defenceman said.

"No pressure on us you know it's just go in there and play the game that we've been playing recently and we'll be just fine.

"Staying out of the penalty box and then when we get the opportunities on the power play, (we have to take advantage). But more importantly (it's a case of) just sticking to what we're doing right now. We're having success and staying out of the penalty box is key but also capitalizing on our opportunities when they take penalties."

PLAYING BETTER TO END SEASON

The Canucks played much better at the end of the regular season. They were 4-3 in their last seven games, including a 2-1 victory over the Dragons on Feb. 12.

It was the first victory the Canucks posted against Dragons this season and goaltender Connor Martin says it could give them some confidence heading into the playoffs.

"It's important that we have that first win which is really important to get the confidence up around the group," the 19 -year-old said.

"And I think it gives Drumheller a little bit of a not total sense of calmness coming into the playoffs."

FORGET REGULAR SEASON

The Dragons finished the regular season with a 34-18-4 record. The Canucks ended up at 15-39-5.

Head coach Brad Moran says the good news is that's all in the past.

"You know what? I think (of the playoffs as) a full reset. I think we look at it as a new season," Moran said.

"Everyone starts fresh and I think we've played some good games against them and (were) fortunate to get a victory the last time we played them and I think we try and have that belief and know we've got to be sharp if we're going to contend with them."

The first two games of the series will be played Friday and Saturday in Drumheller. The teams then head back to Calgary for games next Tuesday and Wednesday.