Calgary caregiver accused of sexually assaulting disabled roommate

A 50-year-old Calgary man who worked as a support provider for his roommate has been charged after an investigation into claims he sexually touched the disabled man.

According to police, the man employed as a supportive roommate allegedly groped the complainant on "multiple occasions" throughout the summer of 2021.

"At the time of the alleged offences, the victim relied on the offender for care and support, which puts them in a position of authority over the victim," said Det. Adam Williams of the Calgary Police Service sexual assault investigative unit. "We take these reports very seriously as we understand that people with disabilities are more vulnerable to this type of crime."

Robert Wilton has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.