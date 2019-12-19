CALGARY -- Dr. Bryan Szumlas has been appointed as the new chief superintendent and CEO of the Calgary Catholic School District, effective March 1, 2020.

He will replace the outgoing Gary Strother, who announced his retirement in June after eight years at the helm of CCSD.

A graduate of the University of Calgary and currently an area director for north central Calgary and Airdrie, Szumlas has been with CCSD since 1990 as a teacher, science supervisor, vice-principal, principal, supervisor of teaching and learning and director with Instructional Services.

“This is truly the achievement of a long-term goal,” Szumlas said in a release.

“It is with utmost humility that I face the challenging task of providing administrative leadership to the largest Catholic division in the province. Every recommendation we make as a senior administrative team to our Board must be rooted in the question, how does this impact students in the classroom?”