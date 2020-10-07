The Calgary Catholic School District will not be holding Provincial Achievement Tests this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Provincial Achievement Tests (PATs) are taken annually by all students in Grades 6 and 9 across the province. These standardized tests are normally done in January, May and June for English and French language arts, math, science and social studies, according to the province's website.

Some grade 9 students write PATs in January of each year.

"Grade 9 achievement tests based on the Knowledge and Employability programs of study in English language arts, math, science and social studies are also administered," read an online description.

A number of schools in Calgary have been placed on watch status, meaning five or more cases of COVID-19 have been identified. Nelson Mandela High School in Calgary received the watch status designation on Tuesday by the province.

Two other Calgary-area schools, St. Wilfrid and Canyon Meadows, remain on watch status as well as one school in Airdrie.

There are outbreaks at 14 other Calgary schools defined by two or more cases.

Alberta reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including 78 in the Calgary Zone.

There were 11 additional workers put into isolation at Foothills hospital, and no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report.

Two schools on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation have also been closed this week due to COVID concerns after Morley Community School and Nakoda Elementary School each confirmed cases over the weekend.