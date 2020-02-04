CALGARY -- Students and staff at a northeast Calgary Catholic school are facing an uncertain future after board members voted to consider closing it.

A letter sent to parents on Monday, which was obtained by CTV News, lists a number of reasons for the Calgary Catholic School Board vote on Jan. 29 to consider the closure of St. Angela School.

The letter says the building needs between $3 million and $4 million in upgrades to meet post-modernization standards and based on last year's figures, officials project continued operation will result in a deficit of $239,269 this year.

Closure, it says, will result in a savings of between $240,000 and $786,000, reads the letter.

An information meeting is set for Feb. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Angela School (231 Sixth Street N.E.) and a final decision will be made at the April 8 board meeting.

The letter says that of 117 students enrolled in the school, 50 live within the attendance area and all students will be incorporated into other schools if it is closed.