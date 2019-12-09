CALGARY -- The Calgary Chamber of Commerce is contributing $1 million to help grow businesses in the city.

The money will go toward InterGen Capital, which is described online as a "not-for-profit with a mandate to redesign, re-energize, and build up Calgary's economy."

The fund invests in post-seed, pre-Series A companies looking to scale up.

Chamber president and CEO Sandip Lalli said it was an easy choice to contibute the money.

"Because we believe in Calgary's businesses, we believe in the growth of our business community and we wanted to do something to break the barrier of access to capital, because that's the hurdles for growth for scaling companies," she said.

"So we wanted to demonstrate that Calgary is investment worthy."

More information on InterGen Capital can be found online.