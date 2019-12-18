CALGARY -- Seniors Secret Service has been bringing cheer to isolated seniors in the community since 1985.

It works with a number of organizations and volunteers to provide gifts over the holidays to individuals 60 years or older who may not have family or a support network.

"Our seniors are alone for many different reasons, some have children who do not live in the city or who are not in their lives," it states on the organization's web site.

"Many are widows/widowers who have simply outlived their friends and family, some never married or had children and now find themselves alone"

The organization says it's important seniors feel special and cared for.

"While it is emotionally important for the seniors we support to feel special on their birthday and at Christmas, it is also important that we provide them with items that are useful and that they may not be able to provide for themselves," the website reads.

Many of the seniors identified to take part in the program live on a very low income but that’s not a requirement.

Seniors Secret Service’s current focus is Calgary and surrounding areas but it is hopeful to expand services to Alberta and beyond. Learn more about the organization on their website.