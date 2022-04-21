Calgary cheerleading squad fuelled by memory of late teammate head to world championships in Orlando

A group of Calgary athletes is off to Florida this weekend, to compete against the world's best cheerleading squads, fuelled by the memory of a teammate.

The Odyssey team, from the Calgary Stars All-Star Cheerleading Club, just won the nationals in Niagara Falls.

That made them eligible to compete against the best from around the world in Orlando.

All of it comes after their late teammate, 14-year-old Cassidy Crompton, died in a snowmobile crash in Ontario this past New Year's Eve.

The cheerleaders say Cassidy is cheering them on.

"It's been very difficult for all of us because she's always just been a huge part of us," said cheerleader Kylie Jerred. "She's been a friend to everyone."

"I think our connection and our bond that we have together makes us such a good team," added cheerleader Rya Smith, "because we have a really good mental state together and we're all so close."

The 2022 ICU Junior World and World Cheerleading Championships, featuring 10,000 athletes from 500 different teams representing 116 member nations get underway Saturday in Orlando.