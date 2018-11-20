A collection of international chefs are demonstrating their culinary prowess as part of The Final Table, a new Netflix series, and a Calgarian is the lone Canadian in the field.

Darren MacLean of Shokunin, a contemporary Japanese restaurant in Mission, was selected to compete against chefs from around the globe including India, the United Kingdom, Jamaica and South Africa.

Each episode focuses on the cuisine of a specific country. The chefs creations are judged and the field is narrowed through eliminations.

MacLean says he found the British episode to be the most challenging but believes his Canadian roots gave him a leg up on his competitors throughout the series. “We’re engaged with so many amazing cultures who get to be who they are with our borders,” said MacLean of his homeland. “I felt that I was actually fairly well-versed for the competition.”

Shokunin was recently ranked 35th on the list of Canada’s Top 100 restaurants for 2018.

The Final Table is currently available on Netflix.

With files from CTV’s Brenna Rose