CALGARY -- Calling him a "kind, generous, and gentle man," family have identified 56-year-old Christophe Herblin as the victim of a homicide in a southwest Calgary parking lot over the weekend.

"He loved his family, cooking, animals, motorcycles, good friends and wonderful food and wine," family members said in a statement.

"He worked extremely hard to realize his dream of opening his own cafe. That dream was cut short by this senseless tragedy. He was much loved and will be missed always. Our hearts are broken."

Herblin had responded to a break-in alarm at his soon-to-be-opened restaurant near the corner of Bow Trail and 37th Street S.W. about 3 a.m. on Saturday and had waited in the parking lot for the building to be secured until about 6 a.m. as a window had been smashed.

That's when, according to police, Herblin was approached by three men they believe were attempting to break into a cannabis store attached to his business. He was attacked and suffered fatal injuries but was able to walk to a nearby gas station before collapsing.

Police put out a plea Sunday morning for help finding a Dodge Caliber believed to be involved, which was later located with the help of RCMP. A man was taken into custody but was later released.

Police are now looking for any information on recent break-ins at cannabis stores in the city.

Herblin was working to launch Croque Saveurs, a French style eatery, which was slated to open in "early 2020" according to its website.

"Growing up in southwest France, Christophe was increasingly captivated by all things food and bread. With time, these interests sent him on a journey towards a culinary dream," reads the a profile posted to the website.

"He attended a classic French cooking school in Lille, France and not long after, he journeyed to England to work at a popular London restaurant."

From there, Herblin worked at the prestigious Grand Hotel du Cap d’Antibes on the French Riviera, at La Voile d'Or in Lausanne, in Switzerland and then the Hotel le Royal in Luxembourg.

"After gaining extensive experience in Europe, Christophe moved to Canada, working at the Digby Pines hotel in Nova Scotia, The Royal York hotel in Toronto and the Hyatt Regency in Vancouver," read the profile.

"He even tried his hand at cooking in the USA, on the big Island of Hawaii and Maui."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-266-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.