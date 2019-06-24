Calgary will be the host city of the 24th World Petroleum Congress and organizers say the event could inject as much as $65 million into the city’s economy.

Members of the WPC made the decision early Sunday from St. Petersburg Russia.

Calgary won the bid, after a fourth ballot, over a number of other cities including; Baku, Azerbaijan; Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Buenos Aires, Argentina

Over 80 countries will participate and an estimated 5000 delegates will descend on the city for the global conference.

Calgary’s Mayor Naheed Nenshi helped present the bid in Russia.

“We are thrilled to host the 2023 World Petroleum Congress. Calgary is the Ultimate Host City and WPC is close to our hearts; we invite everybody to be a part of our energy and we are excited to showcase Canada’s innovative energy sector,” said Mayor Nenshi in a release.

The event is expected to have a direct economic impact of about $65 million.

The World Petroleum Congress will be held in Calgary in September 2023. Visit the website for more information.