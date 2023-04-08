Calgary church holds 'Way of the Cross' event to mark Good Friday

Calgary parishioners from Our Lady of Fatima Church observe Good Friday Calgary parishioners from Our Lady of Fatima Church observe Good Friday

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note

A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina