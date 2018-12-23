A church in southwest Calgary has put together some Christmas magic this year, going big with a popular tradition while also giving back to the community.

The congregation at Woodcliff United Church came up with the idea of cobbling together a full-sized Advent calendar using cabinets and dressers but wanted to give it a really special meaning.

Advent calendars are a Christmas tradition where the days leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ are counted down and are connected with a small gift or treat.

“The season of Advent is the month, the four Sundays leading up to Advent. Because Christmas is such a big thing in the Christian religion, the four weeks each have different symbolism: hope, peace, love and joy,” says Sheri Bolitho, who works with the Children’s Ministry at Woodcliff.

The Advent calendar set up outside the church is made up of three large dressers and a wardrobe, containing 24 different places where items can be stored inside. That’s one for each day in December leading up to Jesus’ birth.

Bolitho said the congregation all got together to make crafts to place inside each of the openings.

“There’s ornaments, lots of little toques, some chocolates and hot chocolate packs. Throughout the month of Advent, there’s the pieces of the Nativity, so if you came every day, you would get the sheep, the angels [and] baby Jesus.”

She said the main reason they wanted to set up the calendar is to share the spirit of the Chrismas season with people who don’t come to church and may not necessarily even be interested in coming inside.

“Our church has a huge outreach focus and we really wanted people who don’t normally come to church on Sunday to know we’re here and experience some of the magic of Christmas.”

But of course Christmas isn’t all about receiving gifts; it’s also about giving back. Bolitho said that two days out of the calendar, on the fifth and 20th, members of the public were asked to put things in for donation.

“On the fifth of December we collected toques for the Drop-In Centre. We collected over 100. On the 20th, we collected food for the Food Bank.”

The idea has struck a chord with many of the churchgoers at Woodcliff.

“It’s just amazing, the idea of it,” said John Mancenido. “Christmas is all about coming together and it’s just amazing to see all the people who put so much work into this.”

Sue Armitage, another regular churchgoer, said she looks forward to coming every Sunday to take a peek inside the day’s drawer.

“It’s the surprises every week when you come. The other thing is it’s here for the whole community. Anyone in the community or the City of Calgary can stop by and see what’s in the Advent drawers.”

The church says it plans to continue the outdoor Advent calendar tradition in 2019, but hope to make it bigger and better to share a bit more festive spirit.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)