Uncommon Cider is asking Calgarians who have an abundance of apples or crabapples to consider contributing their unwanted fruit to an upcoming batch of cider that will benefit Calgarians in need.

“We put a call out to all Calgarians to drop off any fruit that they have available in their yard that they are willing to part with or donate,” said Kelly Mandeville, partner at Uncommon Cider. “Once we receive it, we’ll make a cider and then donate a portion of the proceeds from that cider to the Calgary Food Bank.”

The cidery has dubbed its collection effort as the 2018 Uncommon Fruit Drive and, in its first week, enough fruit has been donated to produce roughly 800 litres of cider.

“We’ve only just started (collecting) and there’s a lot,” said Brodie Thomas, Uncommon Cider’s founder. “I think we’re going to have a really great year this year.”

With permission, Uncommon Cider staff will pick ripe fruit from trees or collect previously picked apples and crabapples.

The Calgary Food Bank will not accept fruit that was not grown on a commercial property and the organization has begun directing fruit donors to Uncommon Cider.

The YYC Cider produced with the donated fruit is expected to be available for purchase in the spring of 2019 and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Calgary Food Bank. The cidery hopes to raise at least $5,000 for the charity.

To donate fruit to Uncommon Cider, either send an email to hello@uncommoncider.com to arrange a pickup or bring the items to one of the following scheduled drop-off locations:

Saturday, August 18: Container Bar - 1131 Kensington Rd NW (3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, August 25: Sidewalk Citizen - 618 Confluence Way SE (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Thursday, August 30: The Food Realm - 1221b Kensington Rd NW (5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m.)

Sunday, September 2: National 17 th – 550 17 Ave SW (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

– 550 17 Ave SW (11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) Friday, September 7: Citizen Brewing – 227 35 Ave NE (5:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m.)

Sunday, September 9: Cannibale Bridgeland – 813 1 Ave NE (Noon -4:00 p.m.)

Friday, September 14: Cannibale Mount Royal – 1126 17 Ave SW (4:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.)

Sunday, September 16: Last Best Brewing – 607 11 Ave SW (11:00 a.m. -4:00 p.m.)

Friday, September 21: The Mashing – Stampede Grandstand

Saturday, September 22: The Mashing – Stampede Grandstand

Sunday, September 23: Dairy Lane Cafe – 319 19 St NW (11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.)

With files from CTV’s Kevin Fleming