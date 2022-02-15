Calgary city council debates if face covering bylaw should be repealed

Calgary councillors are discussing if the city should align with the province and repeal its face covering bylaw during a meeting on Tuesday.

Calgary's face covering bylaw currently requires that masks be worn indoor in public places including public transit. An exemption is in place for people with various medical conditions.

The province lifted mask requirements for schools on Monday and the Alberta-wide mask mandate will be finished as of March 1.

Coun. Dan McLean says he wants to change the bylaw immediately so it aligns with the province.

McLean told council that it’s not up to city councillors to determine health measures for citizens.

Ward 7 Coun. Terry Wong, meanwhile, has suggested that council should repeal the bylaw on March 1st, but keep mask wearing on transit and in city facilities until further notice.

Councillors are expected to vote on the issue on Tuesday.