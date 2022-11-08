Calgary city council outlines priorities in proposed 4-year budget

The City of Calgary has released its proposed budget for the next four years, detailing spending priorities amid increasing inflation.

Calgary's proposed total annual operating budget will reach $4.9 billion by 2026 and plans are in place toinvest a total of $10.2 billion in capital infrastructure that starts or continues in this cycle.

"The investments we’re proposing will continue our progress to make Calgary a great place to make a living and a great place to make a life for all Calgarians," said City Manager David Duckworth in a release.

"We will continue to deliver the services Calgarians rely on over the next four years, while investing in Calgary to make it an even better destination and great place to live, work, grow and raise a family."

The plan outlines a proposed increase in tax collection of 3.7 per cent over the next four years for existing properties.

The city has outlined the following six areas as key budget investments:

$41 million (ongoing) to improve mobility through improved transit service levels, expanded initiatives like Calgary Transit On Demand and eScooters, and improved traffic safety;

$69 million (ongoing) to improve public safety by supporting community service provider partnerships, increasing staffing and technology and reinstating a medical response unit;

$11 million (ongoing) to service the expanding system of parks and open spaces system;

$9 million (ongoing) to support economic development and tourism by delivering convention centre services, producing cultural attractions and providing services for entrepreneurs and innovators;

$19 million (ongoing) and $159 million (one-time) to preserve heritage assets, provide user- and business-friendly planning policies and deliver programs to revitalize downtown; and

$3.8 million (ongoing) and $44 million (one-time) to set the foundation for work required to achieve 2050 climate targets.

In addition, the city has highlighted the following capital investments:

$559 million for public transit to improve comfort and reliability, reducing maintenance and fuel costs

$76 million in public safety, providing effective and reliable emergency response, plus critical infrastructure upgrades in 911;

$47 million in recreation, supporting active living, and improving accessibility and inclusivity;

$153 million in affordable housing to keep families and individuals housed, fostering safe, accessible and inclusive housing;

$170 million for downtown and main streets, improving the public realm, attracting investment and improving quality of life;

$42 million in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating climate risks, and preparing for the low carbon energy transition; and

Continuing to make progress on city-defining infrastructure investments including the Green Line, the BMO Centre expansion and the Arts Commons transformation. We also continue to work towards an Event Centre and Field House.

"Calgary, just like the rest of the world, has experienced a lot of change in recent years, and we are still experiencing lingering impacts on our services and affordability," said Chief Financial Officer Carla Male.

"Calgary is not immune to global challenges like inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturns, and climate change. That’s why striking a balance between services and costs has been particularly important when developing the 2023-2026 Service Plans and Budgets. We have been closely monitoring our finances, maintaining a focus on streamlining the cost of government, and implementing innovative and customer-focused improvements."

Calgary is expected to welcome approximately 88,000 new Calgarians between 2022 and 2026 – more than the population of Airdrie.

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

Calgarians can learn more about the budget on the City of Calgary's website and can submit feedback online or in person at council on Nov. 22.