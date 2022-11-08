Calgary city council outlines priorities in proposed 4-year budget
The City of Calgary has released its proposed budget for the next four years, detailing spending priorities amid increasing inflation.
Calgary's proposed total annual operating budget will reach $4.9 billion by 2026 and plans are in place toinvest a total of $10.2 billion in capital infrastructure that starts or continues in this cycle.
"The investments we’re proposing will continue our progress to make Calgary a great place to make a living and a great place to make a life for all Calgarians," said City Manager David Duckworth in a release.
"We will continue to deliver the services Calgarians rely on over the next four years, while investing in Calgary to make it an even better destination and great place to live, work, grow and raise a family."
The plan outlines a proposed increase in tax collection of 3.7 per cent over the next four years for existing properties.
The city has outlined the following six areas as key budget investments:
- $41 million (ongoing) to improve mobility through improved transit service levels, expanded initiatives like Calgary Transit On Demand and eScooters, and improved traffic safety;
- $69 million (ongoing) to improve public safety by supporting community service provider partnerships, increasing staffing and technology and reinstating a medical response unit;
- $11 million (ongoing) to service the expanding system of parks and open spaces system;
- $9 million (ongoing) to support economic development and tourism by delivering convention centre services, producing cultural attractions and providing services for entrepreneurs and innovators;
- $19 million (ongoing) and $159 million (one-time) to preserve heritage assets, provide user- and business-friendly planning policies and deliver programs to revitalize downtown; and
- $3.8 million (ongoing) and $44 million (one-time) to set the foundation for work required to achieve 2050 climate targets.
In addition, the city has highlighted the following capital investments:
- $559 million for public transit to improve comfort and reliability, reducing maintenance and fuel costs
- $76 million in public safety, providing effective and reliable emergency response, plus critical infrastructure upgrades in 911;
- $47 million in recreation, supporting active living, and improving accessibility and inclusivity;
- $153 million in affordable housing to keep families and individuals housed, fostering safe, accessible and inclusive housing;
- $170 million for downtown and main streets, improving the public realm, attracting investment and improving quality of life;
- $42 million in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, mitigating climate risks, and preparing for the low carbon energy transition; and
- Continuing to make progress on city-defining infrastructure investments including the Green Line, the BMO Centre expansion and the Arts Commons transformation. We also continue to work towards an Event Centre and Field House.
"Calgary, just like the rest of the world, has experienced a lot of change in recent years, and we are still experiencing lingering impacts on our services and affordability," said Chief Financial Officer Carla Male.
"Calgary is not immune to global challenges like inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturns, and climate change. That’s why striking a balance between services and costs has been particularly important when developing the 2023-2026 Service Plans and Budgets. We have been closely monitoring our finances, maintaining a focus on streamlining the cost of government, and implementing innovative and customer-focused improvements."
Calgary is expected to welcome approximately 88,000 new Calgarians between 2022 and 2026 – more than the population of Airdrie.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Calgarians can learn more about the budget on the City of Calgary's website and can submit feedback online or in person at council on Nov. 22.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Chilly in Calgary for a few days, then cool for a few more
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
U.S. midterm elections: Hate-driven politics 'has to die out,' political analyst says
Millions of Americans are set to cast their ballots in this year's U.S. midterm elections, with polls set to close by the end of the day Tuesday. But at a time of heightened divisions in the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham asks whether this election will see American democracy continue or set it on the path to decline.
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
Vancouver dusted with earliest measurable snowfall since 1991
The blast of wintry weather that blew through B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week marked the earliest measurable snowfall recorded in Vancouver in decades.
Windsor considered delaying plan to clear bridge blockade because of Ottawa protest
OPP Supt. Dana Earley says she briefly considered putting off an operation to clear a blockade of protesters at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. fearing it might make the ongoing occupation in downtown Ottawa worse.
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia -- on Ukraine's terms
Ukraine's president has suggested he's open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv's core demands.
Princess of Norway gives up royal duties amid questions about her fiance
Princess Martha Louise, the daughter of Norway's King Harald, said Tuesday she no longer will officially represent the Norwegian royal house following 'many questions relating to me and my fiance's role.'
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Edmonton
-
Woman hospitalized after being injured during City Centre Mall arrest: EPS
A 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital by paramedics Monday after she was arrested by security guards at City Centre Mall. Video of the arrest posted to social media shows the woman bleeding on the floor while being restrained by at least three male security guards.
-
Premier Smith in byelection battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat seat
It's up to voters in the Brooks-Medicine Hat electoral district to decide whether Premier Danielle Smith will secure her seat in the legislature.
-
What's at stake in the 2022 U.S. midterm election
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver dusted with earliest measurable snowfall since 1991
The blast of wintry weather that blew through B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week marked the earliest measurable snowfall recorded in Vancouver in decades.
-
High winds lead to BC Ferries cancellations and power outages
For the second day in a row, BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings due to adverse weather.
-
Research finds caregiving in 'state of crisis,' prompting calls for national strategy
Researchers say caregivers in Canada are at their breaking point, and they're calling for a national strategy.
Atlantic
-
Two 18-year-old passengers killed in crash in northeastern New Brunswick
Two 18-year-old men have died and one person is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left the road in Haut-Sheila, N.B.
-
'It's just chaos in here all the time': IWK emergency department sees record number of patients
On Sunday, staff at the emergency department at the IWK in Halifax registered 200 patients over a 24-hour period, a number never seen before.
-
Nova Scotia should reform immigration system to meet ambitious goals: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the province is spending $6.4 million a year on immigrant settlement services without a "strong understanding" of whether the money is helping to keep them from moving elsewhere.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Missing Nanaimo man, 37, found safe
A 37-year-old man who was missing from Nanaimo, B.C., for a week has been located. Mounties said Tuesday the man was found safe after investigators asked the public for help finding him.
-
Massive mural painted at Victoria Legion branch to deter graffiti
A Royal Canadian Legion branch in Victoria that, for years, has been the target of graffiti has a new Remembrance Day-themed mural.
-
B.C. police watchdog investigating after man found in medical distress in RCMP cell
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man was found in medical distress while in the custody of the RCMP in Duncan, B.C.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
Toronto tenants fighting 5% rent increase in building they say is unsafe
A group of tenants in a Toronto apartment building is fighting back against a proposed five per cent rent increase from their landlord who they say is poorly managing the deteriorating building.
-
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher
The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision.
-
Long COVID is 'not rare' and can develop after mild illness, says Montreal specialist
The Quebec government is setting up 15 clinics across the province to treat people with long COVID and Lyme disease. The first one to open in Montreal is located at the Jewish General Hospital. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Donald Vinh discusses long COVID, the clinics and ongoing research on post-COVID conditions.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman identified as victim in Sask. nightclub homicide
An Ottawa woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub over the weekend.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
Kitchener
-
Lawyers representing encampment residents lay out case in Kitchener court
The legal battle over the future of a large downtown Kitchener encampment continued in court Tuesday as legal aid lawyers representing people living at the downtown property presented their case.
-
Armed teens demand customers buy items for them at Kitchener store: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved armed teens demanding customers buy them merchandise in a Kitchener store.
-
Girl killed in Woolwich tractor crash
A young girl is dead following a collision involving a tractor in Woolwich Township.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon digs out after overnight snowfall
Saskatoon city crews are continuing to clear the streets after more snow fell overnight.
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
Sask. forced to pause healthcare payroll system after 1 week due to software bugs
A new portal system for managing payroll, human resources, scheduling and finances for the provincial health-care system has been put on pause after numerous complaints about bugs with the software.
Northern Ontario
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
Man in critical condition after truck flips near Sudbury roundabout
Sudbury police are investigating after a pickup truck flipped near the Lasalle/Maley roundabout Monday night, sending a man to hospital in critical condition.
-
Sources: Sudbury Wolves to announce Derek MacKenzie as new head coach
Multiple sources have told CTV News that former NHLer Derek MacKenzie will be named the new head coach of the Sudbury Wolves.
Winnipeg
-
Concrete chunks fall from ceiling inside Winnipeg mall
An investigation is underway after chunks of concrete fell from the ceiling inside a Winnipeg mall over the weekend.
-
Staffing levels spark concerns about snow clearing on Manitoba highways
Staffing vacancies in Manitoba’s highway maintenance department have sparked concerns about snow clearing this upcoming winter.
-
Have you seen this man? Police search for suspect in two violent bus stop attacks
Winnipeg police are looking for an 18-year-old man wanted in connection with two violent attacks at a bus stop last week.
Regina
-
LGBTQ students allege mistreatment, want change at Saskatchewan Bible college
Jordan McGillicky says she was devoted to sports and her studies at a private Saskatchewan college but eventually felt driven away from the school because of her sexuality.
-
Sask. funding up to 60 new emergency shelter spaces in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert
The Government of Saskatchewan announced $1.7 million in additional funding for 2022-23 to increase the number of emergency shelters in the province.
-
'Let's get you home safe': SGI launches new impaired driving awareness video with a more positive spin
A new 60 second video themed around giving loved ones a ride home when asked is part of Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) latest impaired driving awareness campaign.