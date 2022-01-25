Calgary city council receives Green Line LRT project first quarter report

Calgary city council spent much of Tuesday's meeting discussing the first-quarter report of the roughly $5 billion-dollar Green Line LRT project.

The first stage of the project will see 15 new LRT stations built, connecting Shepard road and 16th Avenue North, which is expected to reduce travel times for transit users by up to 25 minutes, according to the city's website.

More than $706 million has already been spent on the massive project, $88 million of which was spent in the past year alone.

The project's potential rising costs are a primary concern for city officials who say they're working to keep the overall price tag at bay.

Similar projects in Edmonton and Ontario are creating competition in the market, which, in turn, is driving up prices.

If the cost of materials and labour continues to increase steadily, it will be a significant challenge for project leaders to come in under budget.

On top of those concerns, the newest report also points to financial pressures on underground stations that are increasing after discussions with property owners.

Green Line board chair Don Fairbairn and Green Line CEO Darshpreet Bhatti answered several questions from councillors in public late Tuesday morning before going into a closed session.

The Green Line is expected to be completed in 2027.