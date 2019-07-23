

CTV News Calgary





The city is hoping to trim $60 million from the budget and will meet on Tuesday afternoon to look at the proposed options.

City administration is recommending cuts across the board with a proposed plan to slash the budgets of 48 departments and services.

They are recommending cutting more than $7 million from the fire department and emergency service’s budget and another $7 million from the Calgary Police Service.

The proposal includes taking nearly $9 million out of transit, which could include $2.4 million in cuts to Access Calgary.

The group says if that happens, vulnerable Calgarians will be most affected.

"For city council to say that they are using a lens of not making cuts for the most vulnerable and then cutting $2.4 million to Access Calgary is ridiculous and we are deeply disappointed that they didn't listen to us today and that they can't take the time to look at these cuts through the lens of the most vulnerable," said Rev. Anna Greenwood-Lee, spokesperson for Keep Calgary Strong.

The discussion over the proposed budget cuts will get underway at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

To view the City of Calgary's Council and Committee Meetings agenda, visit the website.