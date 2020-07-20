CALGARY -- The members of Calgary city council are expected to discuss introducing a bylaw that would require the use of face masks in indoor public spaces.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has expressed concerns as two Calgary areas are currently under a COVID-19 watch and the number of active cases continues to increase in the city.

He says mask use is far too low in busy areas like 17th Avenue S.W. and feels face coverings should be mandated where physical distancing isn’t possible including on Calgary Transit.

"I want to remind people that it’s not 'wear a mask for the economy'," said Nenshi on Friday. "It’s 'wear a mask to save the economy'. Wear a mask to ensure public health."

Nenshi fears a second wave of the virus would shut the city down again and halt the progress of the province’s reopening strategy.

Masks have triggered contentious debates with anti-mask protests taking place in both Calgary and Edmonton.

A couple hundred people from the organization March to Unmask gathered outside Calgary’s city hall Sunday.

Carla, one of the protesters, says she supports the movement because she disagrees with the way the government approached the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I believe that masks should be totally freedom of choice and not mandatory."

Meanwhile, Alberta Health continues to recommend face coverings as one of the best possible ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Joe Vipond, an emergency room doctor in Calgary, notes that other cities have had success in decreasing transmission of the virus through mandatory mask use.

"What the mask does is it keeps us from exhaling all that virus into the air around us," explained Dr. Vipond.

Vipond adds that masks provide essential protection and benefits especially amongst those who may not know they’re infected.

"It’s important that they're worn to keep all that virus inside of us."

Premier Jason Kenney has been hesitant to make mask use mandatory in public spaces across the province, citing very low transmission rates in some municipalities.

Kenney encourages mask use, but will leave the decision up to municipal governments to decide what works best for them.

"My pitch to those folks who if they’re upset about mask usage is that the alternative will inevitably be more widespread suspension of economic activity if we get to a second outbreak," said Kenney.

"So I think the responsible exercise of personal freedom through mask usage where people cannot physically distance is a lot better alternative than suspending businesses or social activity."

The members of Masks 4 Canada, mask use proponents, have written a letter to Calgary city council and called on the premier to go beyond just his recommendation with further mandatory mask measures.

Calgary council will debate the issue Monday morning as city staff have already recommended to make masks mandatory on public transit effective Aug. 1.