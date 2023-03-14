Calgary city council to debate safety bylaws after protests at library drag events

CALGARY -

Calgary's city council is set to discuss updating one bylaw and bringing in another to address protests at drag events.

The proposed changes, which are on the agenda for this week's council meeting, include adding the word "intimidation" to the existing public behaviour bylaw.

A second bylaw, which would be called the safe and inclusive access bylaw, is also set to be debated by councillors as early as today.

It would prohibit protests within 100 metres of an entrance to a recreation facility or library and anywhere inside those facilities.

The move comes as a 36-year-old man faces criminal and bylaw charges related to a disruption during a Reading with Royalty event at a public library in February.

The family-friendly story times at libraries are led by drag queens or kings, and children are invited to dress in their best outfit, cape or crown.

Charges under the city's public behaviour bylaw carry a maximum penalty of up to $10,000 or six months in jail.

If passed by council, the safe and inclusive access bylaw would carry the same penalty.

"Recent protests have targeted members of the (LGBTQ) community and impeding the city of Calgary's ability to provide safe and inclusive access to city services," reads the new bylaw proposal. "The public is entitled to access these services without being exposed to messaging or behaviour that is hateful, intimidates, harasses or discriminates."

It lists multiple events that have led to safety concerns including: a Drag on Ice event that was postponed at the Chinook Blast festival Feb. 10; ongoing protests at Canyon Meadows aquatic and fitness centre, which is connected to Calgary Recreation's transgender and gender diverse facility; and the children's reading programs at public libraries.

Libraries across Canada — including Moncton, Halifax and Coquitlam, B.C. — have faced similar protests this year.

There have also been anti-drag protests outside the Tate Britain art gallery in London, as well as several bookstores and libraries in the United States.

Tennessee recently brought in a law that would ban drag shows in public spaces, starting July 1, and several other states are considering restrictions.

Across the United States, conservative activists and politicians have complained that drag contributes to the "sexualization" or "grooming" of children.

The efforts seek to smother popular "drag story hours," at which drag queens read to kids. Organizers of LGBTQ Pride events say they put a chill on their parades.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.