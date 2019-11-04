CALGARY — Calgary Co-op has acquired Community Natural Foods, the companies announced Monday.

Co-op will continue to operate Community Natural Foods as “an independent wholly owned subsidiary,” according to a release.

“I really want to thank Calgarians for their loyalty and the Community Natural Foods team for their passion to provide our city with natural and organic food,” said Garry Wilkes, founder and former owner of Community Natural Foods.

“It’s been an amazing 42-year journey and it was my personal wish to sell to a buyer who would steward the Community Natural Foods business and brand carefully and thoughtfully. I believe the Calgary Co-op team is the perfect fit as our two organizations share similar values and a deep connection to this community.”

Calgary Co-op CEO Ken Keelor said the company is looking local for long-term success.

“We must also deliver steady financial performance for our member-owned co-operative. This acquisition is an important step in that direction,” he said.

Community Natural Foods was started in 1977 by the Wilkes Brothers at a location on 11th Avenue S.W. before moving to its current location on 10th Avenue S.W.

Two additional locations were opened in 2000 and 2013.

With more than 400,000 members and 3,850 employees, Calgary Co-op is one of the largest retail co-operatives in North America with annual sales of $1.3 billion.