Calgary Co-op now donates food nearing best before date to local food banks

Calgary Co-op is unveiling a new charitable pilot program that sees the organization donate thousands of pounds of food to the Calgary Food Bank.

As part of the Calgary Co-op Fresh Food Rescue Program, employees pack up a range of food items that are still fresh but nearing their best before dates and donate them to the Calgary Food Bank for use in the charity's emergency hampers, which are handed out the same day.

The donations happen five days a week, and include fresh produce, dairy, frozen food, bakery and deli products, meat, and non-perishable grocery items.

Though the program was launched a few months ago, Calgary Co-op didn't unveil details of it until Tuesday.

Officials say it's currently underway in all 24 of Calgary Co-op food stores, including those in Airdrie, High River and Strathmore, where officials work with local food banks instead of the Calgary Food Bank.

“By safely selecting and transporting items that are fresh but nearing their best before dates, we are helping to provide fresh, quality food items to food bank clients, while also reducing food waste,” said Calgary Co-op CEO Ken Keelor.

Since launching the program, Calgary Co-op says it has provided more than 260,000 pounds of fresh food to food banks.

"Previously, fresh food waste was composted or recycled, contributing to more than 6,000 tonnes of waste annually," said a news release. "Now only items that are out of date, overripe or damaged go to the landfill, further reducing in-store food waste."