Calgary comedy legends reunite onstage at Calgary Entertainment and Comic Expo

Calgary Expo fans were thrilled by a rare reunion of some local heroes Friday night.

All five members of the legendary Kids in the Hall were together onstage again, and the crowd was roaring with laughter.

Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCullough, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson took to the main stage for a 75-minute long show, featuring songs, sketches and some true stories.

They talked about how their Amazon Prime series came about in 2022, 27 years after their original series ended.

It was the first Calgary Expo appearance for all except Dave Foley, who also appeared in 2022, and a rare opportunity to see them all on stage at the same time.

The five comedy icons are doing fan photo ops and autograph sessions today, on Day 3 of the Calgary Entertainment and Comic Expo.

DAY 3

Saturday will also feature a number of other bold-faced names, including Spiderman director Sam Raimi, Andy Serkis, David Harbour, Hayden Christiansen and a K-Pop dance performance by D'Omino.

There will also be a cosplay competition, with the winners getting the opportunity to compete at the Masters of Cosplay Grand Prix Finale at Fan Expo Canada.

There will also be some pretty famous voices on site Saturday, including Kathleen Herles, the voice of Dora the Explorer and Peter Cullen, who is Optimus Prime.

Saturday also features another Calgary comedy icon: Andrew Phung, the star and co-creator of Run the Burbs.

Phung will be answering questions from fans, posing for (free) photos and having a meet and greet.