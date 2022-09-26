Calgary coming close to a mid-week temperature record

AFTERNOON OUTLOOK: The day's shaped out as par for the course. high pressure is sitting pretty, and this cloud layer has been minimal. We'll rise up to mainly sunny and even warmer Tuesday, with the apex of that heat finally solidifying its flip; that'll come Wednesday. Still, we're making no guarantees of a record-breaker yet.

Eyes are also on Hurricane Ian, bearing down in the Gulf of Mexico.

MORNING EDITION: You read that headline right – the high 20s! Certainly not unprecedented for this time of year, but we'll even find our way toward record-breaking territory:

Monday's record high: 30.0 C, set in 1952;

Tuesday's record high; 31.7 C, set in 1967; and,

Wednesday's record high: 28.9 C, set in 1890.

To be fair, I'm saying high 20s. It's really only Wednesday that’s going to come somewhat close. Still, it's a nice dream!

Summer-like temperatures will falter against a disturbance Thursday, which will drop our temperatures much closer to seasonal. The early look at wind gusts through this cycle push in the mid-40 km/h range.

What else could we expect on the other side of this but another boost above-seasonal? We have another warm weekend to look forward to. Enjoy!

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Monday

Evening: some cloud, low 11 C

Tuesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 11 C

Friday

Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 9 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: a few clouds, low 7 C

Your pic of the day was sent by Lynn of a picturesque larch at Ptarmigan Cirque.

Picturesque larch at Ptarmigan Cirque courtesy viewer Lynn.

