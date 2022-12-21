Calgary communications firm, Brenda Strafford Centre team up to provide winter wear for victims of domestic abuse

Many women and children fleeing domestic violence will not have to worry about warm clothing for the rest of this winter.

Parker PR used its office as a drop-off hub through the month of November, for donations of winter coats.

Tuesday, the haul was delivered by the communications firm to the Brenda Strafford Centre.

The Brenda Strafford Centre is one of the largest post-emergency shelters in the country.

"It's critical to have warm outerwear," said Linda McLean of the Brenda Strafford Foundation Heart Home Network. "We live in a winter city. And just at this point in the year when people are already struggling with expenses related to holidays and all these great things - (and) inflation - to be able to receive a donation of warm winter wear is just amazing."

"We're really excited that we had an opportunity to invite our community to drop off, you know, fairly new-ish coats," said Parker PR CEO Ellen Parker, "and then we partnered with Fishman's Dry Cleaning to professionally clean all of the coats."

About 1,000 coats were collected in the campaign.